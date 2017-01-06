Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Trust Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Saturday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Trust Corporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) opened at 90.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Northern Trust Corporation had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post $4.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Northern Trust Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Waddell sold 38,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $2,886,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Gillian Pembleton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $670,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Northern Trust Corporation by 5,936.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Northern Trust Corporation by 30.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Northern Trust Corporation by 61.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust Corporation by 71.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals around the world. The Company’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

