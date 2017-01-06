Northern Trust Corp Has $140,958,000 Position in Western Union Company (The) (WU)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,770,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Western Union Company (The) were worth $140,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union Company (The) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,174,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,978,000 after buying an additional 697,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,572,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,263,000 after buying an additional 2,667,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,605,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,944,000 after buying an additional 507,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,181,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,163,000 after buying an additional 227,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,341,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,029,000 after buying an additional 197,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) opened at 22.31 on Friday. Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Western Union Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research set a $23.00 price objective on Western Union Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Western Union Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Western Union Company (The) in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Western Union Company (The)

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. Western Union’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment is engaged in individual money transfers from one consumer to another.

