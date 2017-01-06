Northern Trust Corp Has $136,710,000 Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NTES)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $136,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in NetEase by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in NetEase by 60.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GRATRY & Co LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) opened at 229.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.60 and a 1-year high of $272.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded NetEase from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetEase from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Vetr upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.71 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.61.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

