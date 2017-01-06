Northern Trust Corp Has $1,001,638,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,159,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,001,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.1% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 115.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.30 and a 52 week high of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 195.68%. The firm earned $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Vetr upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

