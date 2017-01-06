Northern Trust Corp Acquires 28,960 Shares of Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $141,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.4% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 127.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) opened at 238.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.37. Acuity Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $169.42 and a 52-week high of $280.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.66.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.18. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $925.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands Inc will post $9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Roth Capital set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

