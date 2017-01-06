North American Energy Partners, Inc. (NOA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

North American Energy Partners, Inc. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY PARTNERS INC. is one of the largest providers of heavy construction, mining, piling and pipeline services in Western Canada. For more than fifty years, NAEP has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies, with a principal focus on the Canadian oil sands. The Company maintains one of the largest independently owned equipment fleets in the region. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of North American Energy Partners in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of North American Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of North American Energy Partners (NYSE:NOA) opened at 4.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. North American Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm’s market cap is $119.14 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. North American Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in North American Energy Partners by 495.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 180,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in North American Energy Partners by 17.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in North American Energy Partners by 27.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 188,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in North American Energy Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in North American Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About North American Energy Partners

North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services. The Company offers its services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, within Western Canada. The Company provides construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project’s lifecycle.

