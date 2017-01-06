Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,408 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6,690.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 397.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded up 0.306% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.045. 506,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $56.99 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.575 and a beta of 1.82.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $949.30 million for the quarter. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

TIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corporation set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.34.

In other news, insider Gross Victoria Berger sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.

