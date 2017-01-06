Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,370 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Princeton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 46.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,961,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 22.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 94,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 109,074 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.36. 1,742,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $107.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. NXP Semiconductors N.V. had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post $5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-increases-stake-in-nxp-semiconductors-n-v-nxpi/1142467.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company and a long-standing supplier. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments include High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.