Nimble Storage, Inc. (NMBL) VP Varun Mehta Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Nimble Storage, Inc. (NYSE:NMBL) VP Varun Mehta sold 2,500 shares of Nimble Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $19,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Varun Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Varun Mehta sold 2,500 shares of Nimble Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $19,775.00.

Nimble Storage, Inc. (NYSE:NMBL) traded up 0.24% on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,295 shares. The firm’s market cap is $716.62 million. Nimble Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

Nimble Storage (NYSE:NMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Nimble Storage had a negative net margin of 41.08% and a negative return on equity of 114.08%. The company had revenue of $102 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nimble Storage, Inc. will post ($0.75) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMBL. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nimble Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nimble Storage by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,147,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after buying an additional 482,263 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Nimble Storage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,394,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 446,236 shares in the last quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nimble Storage by 35.7% in the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 396,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nimble Storage by 895.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 287,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Nimble Storage in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Susquehanna set a $12.00 price target on Nimble Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Nimble Storage in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nimble Storage in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nimble Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

About Nimble Storage

Nimble Storage, Inc (Nimble Storage) engineers and delivers its customers with flash storage platform. The Company’s Predictive Flash platform consists of a Unified Flash Fabric that provides a single consolidation architecture with common data services across a portfolio of All Flash and Adaptive Flash arrays, and InfoSight predictive analytics with integrated support and service offerings.

