NEXT plc (NXT) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 4,100 ($50.39) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 4,600 ($56.53).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.59) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of NEXT plc from GBX 5,350 ($65.75) to GBX 5,125 ($62.98) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($73.12) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upped their target price on shares of NEXT plc from GBX 4,900 ($60.22) to GBX 5,600 ($68.82) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,751.81 ($58.40).

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) traded down 0.32% on Thursday, reaching GBX 4076.00. 731,629 shares of the company traded hands. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 7,110.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.91 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,890.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,020.59.

In other news, insider Steve Barber acquired 2,500 shares of NEXT plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,101 ($50.40) per share, with a total value of £102,525 ($125,998.53).

NEXT plc Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

