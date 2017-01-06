NEXT (NXGPF) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NEXT (NASDAQ:NXGPF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXGPF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NEXT (NASDAQ:NXGPF) remained flat at $63.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. NEXT has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $101.10.

