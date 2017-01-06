New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12,490,000 Stake in World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Fuel Services Corporation were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in World Fuel Services Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in World Fuel Services Corporation by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,827,000 after buying an additional 239,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services Corporation by 46.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services Corporation by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 74,005 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) traded down 2.24% during trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. 166,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.12. World Fuel Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $51.01.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. World Fuel Services Corporation had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. World Fuel Services Corporation’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corporation will post $2.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. World Fuel Services Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised World Fuel Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

World Fuel Services Corporation is a fuel logistics, transaction management and payment processing company. The Company operates through three segments: aviation, marine and land. The aviation segment offers fuel and related services to commercial airlines second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft and military fleets.

