Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stake Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 0.56% on Friday, reaching $131.07. 10,654,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.95 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.71 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.27 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total value of $322,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,987.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

