Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) opened at 11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business earned $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/net-1-ueps-technologies-inc-ueps-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1142151.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. International Value Advisers LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,433,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after buying an additional 56,138 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,350,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 33,549 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 72,444 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 148,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 879,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.