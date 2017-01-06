Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) opened at 1.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $139.03 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm earned $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/navios-maritime-partners-lp-nmm-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1141828.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 29.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 136,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.