Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 19,581 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,581 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.12% of Parsley Energy worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,650,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,551,000 after buying an additional 415,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 37.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,665,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,596,000 after buying an additional 2,895,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,493,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,716,000 after buying an additional 119,663 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 50.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,485,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,443,000 after buying an additional 1,843,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,149,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,332,000 after buying an additional 1,414,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) traded up 1.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 1,693,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.57 billion. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PE. Drexel Hamilton began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. FBR & Co began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

In related news, insider Mike Hinson sold 25,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,784.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 238,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and comprises over three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

