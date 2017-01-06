Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $6,776,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,645,000 after buying an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,092,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,106,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 40.0% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,958,000 after buying an additional 428,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 25.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,369,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,977,000 after buying an additional 279,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,308,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,229,000 after buying an additional 58,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.49. The stock had a trading volume of 727,473 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average of $125.23. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.32 and a 12-month high of $145.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Parker-Hannifin Corporation had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post $6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

In other news, EVP Jon P. Marten sold 6,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.75, for a total transaction of $898,269.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John G. Dedinsky, Jr. sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $211,423.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,726.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

