National Express Group PLC (NEX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their overweight rating on shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 395 ($4.85) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital downgraded National Express Group PLC to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on National Express Group PLC from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 405 ($4.98) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.25) price target on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.18) price target on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. National Express Group PLC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 378.91 ($4.66).

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) traded down 0.99% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 349.00. The company had a trading volume of 417,043 shares. National Express Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 252.81 and a one year high of GBX 379.10. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.78 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 355.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 345.37.

About National Express Group PLC

National Express Group PLC is a public transport operator with bus, coach and rail services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. The Company’s segments are UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions. The UK Bus segment’s services are operated from over nine garages across the West Midlands.

