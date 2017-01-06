Mylan N.V. (MYL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $45.46 price target on the stock.

MYL has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $58.00 price target on Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Mylan N.V. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Mylan N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus set a $55.00 target price on Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) opened at 39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. Mylan N.V. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $54.23.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company earned $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Mylan N.V. had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mylan N.V. will post $4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mylan N.V. (MYL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/mylan-n-v-myl-raised-to-strong-buy-at-vetr-inc/1142008.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,441,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,323,000 after buying an additional 1,431,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,057,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,566,000 after buying an additional 315,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,279,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,204,000 after buying an additional 1,166,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,995,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,455,000 after buying an additional 509,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,066,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,779,000 after buying an additional 2,908,633 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mylan N.V.

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.