Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. Myers Industries’ rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Myers Industries an industry rank of 225 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut Myers Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) traded down 1.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 95,837 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $421.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business earned $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,476,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,153,000 after buying an additional 201,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,561,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 396.6% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 121,052.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling, which designs, manufactures and markets a range of plastic and metal products, and Distribution, which is engaged in the distribution of equipment, tools and supplies used for tire servicing and automotive undervehicle repair and the manufacture of tire repair and retreading products.

