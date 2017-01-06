Morgan Stanley Sells 256,159 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,456,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited were worth $222,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 16.2% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 217.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 324,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 221,961 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 31.9% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,294,000 after buying an additional 64,391 shares during the period. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter worth $78,135,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 139.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,316,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,797,000 after buying an additional 766,796 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) opened at 147.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $157.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post $7.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Morgan Stanley Sells 256,159 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/morgan-stanley-sells-256159-shares-of-canadian-pacific-railway-limited-cp/1142047.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.48.

In other news, VP Peter John Edwards sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $2,288,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ubavka Rebecca Macdonald sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $560,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), together with its subsidiaries, operates a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in rail transportation segment. The Company’s business mix includes bulk commodities, merchandise freight and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,500 miles, serving the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal, Quebec, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.