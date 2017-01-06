Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,805,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 303,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation were worth $217,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 17.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) opened at 97.19 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $739.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.14 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 19.24%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $4,555,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 13,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $1,085,167.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is focused on technologies that treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients. The Company manufactures heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. It develops hemodynamic monitoring systems used to measure a patient’s cardiovascular function in the hospital setting.

