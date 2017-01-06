Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Golden Road Motor Inn, Inc., owns and operates the tropically-themed Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) opened at 25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 5,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $123,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc (Monarch), through its subsidiary, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (the Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Company also owns and operates Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Company’s operating segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk.

