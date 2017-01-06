Mobileye N.V. (MBLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mobileye N.V. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 3,664,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20 and a beta of 0.92. Mobileye N.V. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94.

Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.51 million. Mobileye N.V. had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mobileye N.V. will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mobileye N.V. (MBLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Wells Fargo & Company” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/mobileye-n-v-mbly-earns-outperform-rating-from-wells-fargo-company/1142809.html.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobileye N.V. stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye N.V.

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket (AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.