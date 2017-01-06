Mizuho Upgrades Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) to Buy

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 89.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KLR Group cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) opened at 38.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. The stock’s market cap is $2.51 billion. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $43.96.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 264.25% and a positive return on equity of 85.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,762,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after buying an additional 192,152 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 287,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 463,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 413.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 88,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

