Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27,768,000 Position in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ellie Mae were worth $27,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after buying an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,417,000 after buying an additional 248,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 904.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,163,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,525,000 after buying an additional 1,047,786 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 38.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,716,000 after buying an additional 311,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 918,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,733,000 after buying an additional 154,219 shares during the period.

Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) traded up 0.77% during trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. 170,917 shares of the company traded hands. Ellie Mae Inc has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.43.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Ellie Mae from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Ellie Mae from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other Ellie Mae news, VP Brian E. Brown sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $54,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,991.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,972,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Ellie Mae, Inc (Ellie Mae) is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The Company’s Encompass all-in-one mortgage management solution provides one system of record that allows banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders to originate and fund mortgages and improve compliance, loan quality, and efficiency.

