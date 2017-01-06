Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Realty Income Corporation (O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income Corporation were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Realty Income Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Realty Income Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) traded down 0.13% during trading on Friday, hitting $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,794 shares. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm earned $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.57 million. Realty Income Corporation had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post $1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income Corporation’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Realty Income Corporation’s payout ratio is 220.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Bank of America Corporation lowered Realty Income Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr downgraded Realty Income Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Realty Income Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income Corporation from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Realty Income Corporation Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. Its portfolio includes approximately 4,540 properties, of which over 4,519 are single-tenant properties, and the remaining are multi-tenant properties.

