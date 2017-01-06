Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5,172,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,918,874,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $1,791,074,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $837,221,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $730,970,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $640,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) traded up 1.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,850 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 378.19% and a net margin of 32.24%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post $5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial, Inc, is a provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets across the world. The Company’s products cater to the capital markets, which includes asset managers, investment banks, commercial banks, exchanges and issuers; the commodities markets, which includes producers, traders and intermediaries within energy, metals, petrochemicals and agriculture, and the commercial markets, which includes professionals and corporate executives within automotive and marketing/research information services.

