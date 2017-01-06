Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5,074,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 88.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,342,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,735,000 after buying an additional 49,511,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,277,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,803,000 after buying an additional 1,166,054 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,276,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,862,000 after buying an additional 9,390,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,349,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,806,000 after buying an additional 492,609 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,279,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,909,000 after buying an additional 650,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded down 0.08% on Friday, reaching $37.91. 8,364,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.99. Activision Blizzard, Inc has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $45.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/mitsubishi-ufj-kokusai-asset-management-co-ltd-has-5074000-position-in-activision-blizzard-inc-atvi/1142727.html.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.28 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.79 target price (up from $45.56) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $792,218.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,582.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile and tablet games. The Company operates through Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision) and its subsidiaries, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard) and its subsidiaries, and Other segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.