Mimecast Limited (MIME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Mimecast Limited in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mimecast Limited in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Mimecast Limited from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Mimecast Limited from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.08.
Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) traded up 0.05% on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 25,296 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.03 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $24.60.
Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mimecast Limited had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post $0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited during the third quarter worth $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited during the third quarter worth $355,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited during the third quarter worth $335,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited during the third quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited during the third quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.
Mimecast Limited Company Profile
Mimecast Limited is a provider of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and e-mail. The Company’s suite of cloud services protects customers from the business and data security risks. It also mitigates the business disruption that e-mail failure or downtime causes. In addition, its archiving services secure, store and manage critical corporate communications and information to address the compliance and e-discovery requirements.
