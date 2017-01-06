Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:MIICF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MILLICOM INTL is a leading international operator of cellular telephony services, primarily in emerging markets where the basic telephone service is often inadequate and where economic development and change are creating new demand for communication services. MIC has sought to establish an early presence in markets with little or no cellular service by applying for cellular licenses, primarily through joint ventures with prominent local business partners. “

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:MIICF) opened at 45.232 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.54 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Millicom International Cellular SA (MIICF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/millicom-international-cellular-sa-miicf-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1141999.html.

About Millicom International Cellular SA

Millicom International Cellular SA is an international telecommunications and media company providing digital lifestyle services through mobile and fixed telephony, cable, broadband and investments in online businesses in Latin America and Africa. The Company’s segments are Central America, South America, Latin America and Africa.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millicom International Cellular SA (MIICF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.