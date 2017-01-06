Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 113,217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,613,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after buying an additional 1,688,493 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 59,025,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $812,192,000 after buying an additional 1,882,584 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 15,249,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,838,000 after buying an additional 629,193 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 10,881,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,724,000 after buying an additional 105,230 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 0.09% on Friday, reaching $22.13. 7,946,229 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $23.02 billion. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/micron-technology-inc-mu-position-boosted-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd/1142373.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.93 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

In related news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $1,107,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,305,770.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott J. Deboer sold 48,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 238,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.