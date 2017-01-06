RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $62,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) opened at 59.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $71.46.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business earned $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. RLI Corp. had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. RLI Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Michael J. Stone Sells 1,008 Shares of RLI Corp. (RLI) Stock” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/michael-j-stone-sells-1008-shares-of-rli-corp-rli-stock/1141888.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of RLI Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of RLI Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of RLI Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. RLI Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. during the second quarter worth about $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp. Company Profile

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company operates through three segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment consists of general liability, personal umbrella, transportation, executive products and commercial umbrella coverages, as well as package business and other specialty coverages.

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.