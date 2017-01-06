Michael J. Stone Sells 1,008 Shares of RLI Corp. (RLI) Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $62,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) opened at 59.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $71.46.
RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business earned $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. RLI Corp. had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. RLI Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of RLI Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of RLI Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of RLI Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. RLI Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. during the second quarter worth about $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RLI Corp. Company Profile
RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company operates through three segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment consists of general liability, personal umbrella, transportation, executive products and commercial umbrella coverages, as well as package business and other specialty coverages.
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.