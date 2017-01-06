Michael F. Falcon Sells 1,040 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 1,040 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $56,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,990.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) opened at 56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business earned $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post $3.00 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 29.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 949.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.3% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Vetr raised shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.66.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc is a global networking company. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol security cameras, and home automation devices and services. Its segments include retail, commercial and service provider. The retail business unit consists of home networking, home video security, storage and digital media products.

