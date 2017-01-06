Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Reduces Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management cut its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 593.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 72,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after buying an additional 169,121 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 40,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 329,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 137.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 487,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 282,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. 1,514,401 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock’s market cap is $5.03 billion.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company earned $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 724,021 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $15,001,715.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 162,400 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,332,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,138,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,602,881.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

