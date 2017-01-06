Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Stake Increased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Company were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Company by 5.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 281,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,178,000 after buying an additional 130,789 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Merck & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 157,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Company by 6.2% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Company by 81.2% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) traded up 0.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,238,738 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company earned $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. Merck & Company had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 13.76%. Merck & Company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Merck & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Merck & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Vetr lowered Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.17 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America Corporation raised Merck & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

In other Merck & Company news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 85,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $5,133,090.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 514,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,487,653.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Company

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

