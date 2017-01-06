Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Company were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Company by 512.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 374,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 313,068 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,783,000. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) traded up 0.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. 10,238,738 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. Merck & Company had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Merck & Company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Merck & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Vetr raised shares of Merck & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.95 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group cut shares of Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

In other news, Director Rochelle B. Lazarus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 514,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,487,653.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Company

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

