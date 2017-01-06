Medical Properties Trust’s (MPW) Buy Rating Reiterated at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medical Properties Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) opened at 12.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.88%.

In other news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,901.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,906,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,155,000 after buying an additional 2,412,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,903,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,901,000 after buying an additional 2,413,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,495,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,242,000 after buying an additional 681,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,266,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,859,000 after buying an additional 687,489 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 48.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,652,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,598,000 after buying an additional 2,838,852 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities. It conducts all of its business through MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. It acquires and develops healthcare facilities and leases the facilities to healthcare operating companies under long-term net leases.

