Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 221,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.4% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 465.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 535.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) traded up 0.55% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. 9,319,312 shares of the stock traded hands. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $48.69 billion.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm earned $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.08 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinder Morgan to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $14,987,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,142,387 shares in the company, valued at $623,938,505.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc (KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The Company segments include Natural Gas Pipelines, carbon dioxide (CO2), Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment includes interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

