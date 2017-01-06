Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Invests $5,246,000 in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 329,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. I.G. Investment Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 7.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 49.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 74.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) traded down 1.65% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 7,802,763 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $15.15 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.94) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Marathon Oil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Invests $5,246,000 in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh-invests-5246000-in-marathon-oil-corporation-mro/1142717.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Vetr raised shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.44 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Instinet lowered shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

About Marathon Oil Corporation

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production company with operations in North America, Europe and Africa. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P (N.A. E&P), International E&P (Int’l E&P), and Oil Sands Mining (OSM). The N.A. E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.