Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Invests $4,239,000 in General Motors Company (GM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors Company by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 454,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 72,590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors Company by 6.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in General Motors Company by 81.9% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 51,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in General Motors Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 250,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) traded down 1.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,240,094 shares. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.28. General Motors Company had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $42.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. General Motors Company’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

WARNING: This report was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh-invests-4239000-in-general-motors-company-gm/1142785.html.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr upgraded General Motors Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.06 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Nomura initiated coverage on General Motors Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, President Daniel Ammann sold 10,000 shares of General Motors Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors Company

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and GM Financial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.