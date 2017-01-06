Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Buys New Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH owned approximately 0.06% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 128.3% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 11.8% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth $226,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded down 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. 4,529,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.72. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. E*TRADE Financial Corporation had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $486 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corporation will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ETFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.50 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

