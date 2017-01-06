McKesson Corporation (MCK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have $169.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $171.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCK. Vetr cut McKesson Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $155.47 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered McKesson Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Leerink Swann lowered McKesson Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered McKesson Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered McKesson Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson Corporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.80.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) traded down 0.57% during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,621 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.34. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $114.53 and a 1-year high of $199.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.06.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. McKesson Corporation had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post $12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. McKesson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 921 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total transaction of $114,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka acquired 1,000 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.35 per share, with a total value of $136,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation by 22.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation by 14.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation by 17.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

