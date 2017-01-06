McKesson Corporation (MCK) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Mizuho currently has $147.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of McKesson Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $155.47 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McKesson Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of McKesson Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of McKesson Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) opened at 146.50 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.53 and a 12 month high of $199.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.08 and its 200 day moving average is $167.34.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.11. McKesson Corporation had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $49.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post $12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. McKesson Corporation’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.35 per share, with a total value of $136,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total transaction of $114,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation by 22.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation by 14.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation by 17.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

