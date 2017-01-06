McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Lifted to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Vetr currently has $116.22 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. RBC Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.81.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) opened at 119.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.07. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 197.51%. The firm earned $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $979,827.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,888.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 33.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,275,000 after buying an additional 268,464 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 16.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 47,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 15.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,952,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $475,653,000 after buying an additional 519,237 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in McDonald’s Corporation during the second quarter worth $8,984,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 108,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

