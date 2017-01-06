McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank AG

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 211 ($2.59) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 219 ($2.69). Deutsche Bank AG’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCS. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 227 ($2.79) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.89) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on the stock. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 249 ($3.06) price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 221 ($2.72) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 210.39 ($2.59).

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) opened at 173.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 930.63 million. McCarthy & Stone PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 129.36 and a 52 week high of GBX 295.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from McCarthy & Stone PLC’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

McCarthy & Stone PLC Company Profile

Mccarthy & Stone Plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder of privately owned properties. The Company offers Retirement Living for over 60s, in which its services include taking care of homeowners’ lounge, landscaped gardens, guest suite and chores like gardening and exterior maintenance.

