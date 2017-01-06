Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.92.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd.
Shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded up 1.366% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.965. 327,817 shares of the stock traded hands. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.822 and a beta of 1.10.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm earned $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.42%.
In related news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $80,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $730,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 378.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 54,857 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.
