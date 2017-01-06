Masimo Corporation (MASI) Insider Ramshorst David J. Van Sells 4,000 Shares

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) opened at 67.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. Masimo Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business earned $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.51 million. Masimo Corporation had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Masimo Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Masimo Corporation by 42.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo Corporation by 76.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo Corporation by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation Company Profile

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products. The Company’s business is measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry. Its product offerings include monitoring blood constituents with an optical signature, optical organ oximetry monitoring, electrical brain function monitoring, acoustic respiration monitoring and exhaled gas monitoring.

