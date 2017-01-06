Marriott International (MAR) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 131.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 0.64% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.30. 2,306,201 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business earned $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International will post $3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Marriott International (MAR) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/marriott-international-mar-shares-sold-by-chicago-equity-partners-llc/1142619.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Vetr cut shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

In other news, insider Stephen Blake Marriott sold 4,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $331,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,001,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 5,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $423,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,599.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.