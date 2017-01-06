MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have $168.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MarketAxess Holdings’ shares have outperformed the growth for the Zacks categorized Securities Exchanges industry, over the last one year. The company's long-term growth is expected to be supported by improving trading volumes, launch of products and increasing client base and its strong market position in the U.S. credit. The acquisition of Xtracker, other alliances and continued growth in Europe should also support top-line growth. Further, MarketAxess enjoys strong liquidity and a steady capital position, which enables it to buy back shares and increase dividend from time to time. Nevertheless, escalating costs raise concerns. Further, intense competition due to increased market consolidation and new entrants has reduced the company's market share.”

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess Holdings in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded MarketAxess Holdings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.83.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) traded up 3.81% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.53. The company had a trading volume of 163,471 shares. MarketAxess Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.65.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. MarketAxess Holdings had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm earned $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings will post $3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,426,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,109,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,387,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,652,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings by 5.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 697,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,539,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,995,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess Holdings

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MarketAxess) is an electronic trading platform. The Company operates as an electronic multi-party platform for the trading of fixed-income securities and provides related data, analytics, compliance tools and post-trade services. The Company’s multi-dealer trading platform allows its institutional investor clients to request bids or offers from its broker-dealer clients and execute trades with the broker-dealer of their choice from among those that choose to respond.

